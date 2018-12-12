Woman pours gasoline, threatens to burn down residence

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing charges after authorities say she threatened to set a man's residence on fire.

On Tuesday officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a disturbance at an address in the 10800 block of Avenue G. At the scene, the victim told authorities that Felicia Gayton kicked in his door and entered his residence without permission.

Once inside, Gayton allegedly poured gasoline around and threatened to burn the residence down. Authorities said they could smell a strong order of gas inside the residence.

Gayon was later questioned about the incident and allegedly denied pouring the gas and making the threat.

She was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, false communication, planned arson, and criminal mischief.