Woman posing as Walmart manager swindles cashier, walks out with cash

1 hour 32 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 3:31 PM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HAMMOND - Authorities say a Walmart cashier was cleaned out by a woman pretending to be a manager at the store.

The theft was reported Monday at the Walmart on West Thomas Street in Hammond. Police say the unidentified woman walked into the store impersonating a manager, approached a cashier and convinced that person to give her cash out of the register, saying she was going to deposit the money.

Rather than storing the money away, the woman was seen on surveillance video walking out of the store and driving away in what appeared to be a four-door Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to 1-800-554-5245.

