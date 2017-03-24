Woman plots with brother, friend to shoot child's father

BATON ROUGE – A woman was arrested after police say she plotted with her brother and friend to shoot her child's father.

Apriel Bennett, 27, was arrested on four charges of principal to attempted first degree murder, principal to aggravated assault with a firearm and principal to simple battery.

According to arrest documents, Bennett intentionally started an argument with her child's father in order to get him to return to her home on Midway Avenue after he dropped the child off to her.

Bennett's brother and friend were at the home at the time of the planned argument. The victim told officers that Bennett called him yelling and cursing at him about something wrong with their child's eye. According to arrest documents, the victim returned to Bennett's home to see about their son and when he arrived the two began to argue outside of the home.



Bennett's brother and friend then surrounded him and pulled out guns. While Bennett's brother punched the victim in the head, the friend held him at gunpoint. Bennett's brother and the friend then fled the scene in a vehicle and fired back at the victim.

Bennett was arrested on the above charges. Additionally, Bennett's brother and the friend were also arrested.