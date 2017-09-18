Woman pled guilty in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

ASCENSION- A 21-year-old woman has pled guilty to negligent homicide and illegal carrying of weapons for killing her boyfriend in 2015.

Jonqualya Benton, then 19, was arrested for stabbing her 21-year-old boyfriend Deshad Perry.

According to authorities Benton and Perry had gotten into an argument that turned physical. Benton grabbed a knife and stabbed her boyfriend in the chest one time.

The incident took place at the home the two shared in the 18000 block of Pinehurst Drive.

At the scene, deputies found drugs and two assault rifles.

Benton was sentenced to five years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served on each count.

The judge order the sentences run concurrent with one another. Benton sentence will be served without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.