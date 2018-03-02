56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman pleads guilty to theft from district attorney's office

Friday, March 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT- A former employee of a district attorney's office in north Louisiana has pleaded guilty to stealing office money for her personal use.

Melanie Barber, a former employee of the Desoto Parish District Attorney's office, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison following her guilty plea Thursday to one count of mail fraud. A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Barber on July 2.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook's office says in a news release that Barber, a 36-year-old resident of Converse, worked for the district attorney's office from April 2002 until her firing in February 2014.

A court filing says Barber stole an unspecified amount of money from the district attorney's pretrial diversion, traffic diversion and worthless checks programs.

