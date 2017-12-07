Woman pleads guilty to stealing $97K from animal shelter

Photo: NOLA.com

GRETNA - A Harvey woman admitted stealing more than $97,000 in cash from customers at the West Bank Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.

NOLA.com / The Times-Picayune reports 38-year-old Laquita Goudy pleaded guilty to felony theft Tuesday before state District Judge Danyelle Taylor.

Taylor suspended an eight-year prison sentence and ordered Goudy to serve five years of active probation. Court records show Taylor also ordered her to repay the money taken within five years as a special condition of her probation.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Goudy in March following an investigation sparked by a tip by a concerned co-worker.

Goudy, who had been employed by the shelter since 2007, was accused of stealing cash payments from customers for services such as vaccinations and adoptions.