Woman pleads guilty to stealing $97K from animal shelter

3 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2017 Dec 7, 2017 December 07, 2017 2:17 PM December 07, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com
GRETNA - A Harvey woman admitted stealing more than $97,000 in cash from customers at the West Bank Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.
  
NOLA.com / The Times-Picayune reports 38-year-old Laquita Goudy pleaded guilty to felony theft Tuesday before state District Judge Danyelle Taylor.
  
Taylor suspended an eight-year prison sentence and ordered Goudy to serve five years of active probation. Court records show Taylor also ordered her to repay the money taken within five years as a special condition of her probation.
  
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Goudy in March following an investigation sparked by a tip by a concerned co-worker.
  
Goudy, who had been employed by the shelter since 2007, was accused of stealing cash payments from customers for services such as vaccinations and adoptions.
  

