Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in 82-year-old grandmother's death

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to negligent homicide in the 2014 bedsore related death of her 82-year-old grandmother.

According to The Advocate Lauren Looney was 17 when an emaciated Bessie Looney was found folded over in a wheelchair. Authorities say the elderly woman was found sitting in feces and riddled with bedsores. Lauren was scheduled to stand trial later this month on a manslaughter charge.

Negligent homicide carries up to five years in prison.

Lauren's mother and Bessie's daughter, 56-year-old Joleslie Looney, was convicted last month of manslaughter for her mother's death. She faces up to 40 years behind bars.

A coroner ruled Bessie's death a homicide. It was determined that she died from a blood infection caused by severely infected bedsores. Malnutrition, dementia, and heart disease were also contributing factors in her death.