Woman pleads guilty to meth possession in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE – Prosecutors say a Baton Rouge woman has pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was arrested in December.

District Attorney Ricky Babin’s office said Mckinsey Graham, 26, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and suboxone Monday.

Narcotics agents with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham on Dec. 15 outside a gas station near the intersection of US 61 and Hwy 73. Agents had received information that a woman was delivering a large quantity of meth to someone parked at the location.

Agents watched Babin get out of her car and enter another vehicle at the store. Agents approached the vehicle and found Graham with a plastic bag containing meth. Investigators searched Graham’s purse and found more meth and suboxone.

Judge Tess Stromberg ordered Graham to serve six years for each charge, with credit for time served. Stromberg ordered that the sentences will run concurrently.