Woman pleads guilty to embezzling Girl Scout cookie profits

2 hours 14 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 November 22, 2018 5:10 PM November 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado woman has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling Girl Scout cookie funds from her daughter's troop.
  
The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that 32-year-old Jennifer L. Hooten of Clifton pleaded guilty to felony theft on Sept. 13 and was ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution as part of a deferred judgment.
  
The judgment means her case will be dismissed if she meets court-ordered conditions in the next two years.
  
Hooten was arrested after other scout leaders discovered a bank account that should have had about $2,400 in cookie profits was overdrawn.
  
An arrest warrant affidavit says Hooten told officers she had planned to return the money before the theft was discovered. The affidavit said she sent other troop leaders a check for $1,000 after police interviewed her.
  

