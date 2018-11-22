47°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling Girl Scout cookie profits
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado woman has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling Girl Scout cookie funds from her daughter's troop.
The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that 32-year-old Jennifer L. Hooten of Clifton pleaded guilty to felony theft on Sept. 13 and was ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution as part of a deferred judgment.
The judgment means her case will be dismissed if she meets court-ordered conditions in the next two years.
Hooten was arrested after other scout leaders discovered a bank account that should have had about $2,400 in cookie profits was overdrawn.
An arrest warrant affidavit says Hooten told officers she had planned to return the money before the theft was discovered. The affidavit said she sent other troop leaders a check for $1,000 after police interviewed her.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even tigers love turkey! Mike VII enjoys a Thanksgiving Day treat
-
Local author Season Vining visits 2une-In
-
Thanksgiving rush in full effect in Baton Rouge
-
Customers report lost packages tied to Baton Rouge Amazon warehouse
-
Baton Rouge's Chicken Shack selling fried turkey and more for Thanksgiving menu