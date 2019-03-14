77°
Woman pleads guilty to dancer's death, dismemberment

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, June 20 2016 Jun 20, 2016 June 20, 2016 10:58 AM June 20, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - A 32-year-old woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in the stabbing death of a Bourbon Street dancer whose dismembered body washed up along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
    
Margaret Sanchez, of Metairie, entered a guilty plea Monday, one year and one day after her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old Terry Speaks, was convicted in same crime.
    
Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. says Sanchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
    
Sanchez and Speaks were charged in June 6, 2012, death of 22-year-old Jaren Lockhart.
    
Lockhart's torso floated ashore a day later in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Other parts of her body drifted onto beaches over the next few days.

