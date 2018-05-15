Woman parodies gender reveals with her new puppy

LUFKIN, TX. - A woman and her dog have become internet sensations after she did a gender-reveal-style photo shoot with the newly-adopted puppy.

According to ABC News, Joy Stone was introduced to the pup shortly after it was rescued near a railroad track. Stone named the Labrador mix Rey, after the Star Wars character. She then decided to have a little fun introducing her new family member and got a photographer to help her do a photo shoot parodying a gender-reveal, a burgeoning fad for expecting mothers.

After she finished the shoot, Stone took Rey home to surprise her husband.

The photo shoot by 'Photographed by Carlye Allen' has been shared more than 70,000 times on Facebook. The photographer says she's been overwhelmed by the positive response.