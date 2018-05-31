Woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for crystal meth

Photo: St. Augustine Police Department

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it's not some kind of elaborate joke. A woman named Crystal June Methvin has been arrested for (you guessed it) crystal meth.

Over the weekend, Methvin and her friend Douglas Nickerson were arrested by police in St. Augustine, Florida. Officers say they found Methvin and her less aptly-named partner sitting in a parked car along S Dixie Highway Saturday morning.

After they consented to a search of the vehicle, police found the two were in possession of drug paraphernalia. A field substance test was positive for crystal meth.

Both were taken into custody and booked into the St. John's County Jail.