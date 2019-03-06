Woman, man arrested for alleged abuse of child

Photo: Jorretta Carrere and Tony Domingue

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Two people have been arrested following the alleged abuse of a child.

The alleged abuse was first reported to the Iberia Police Department, according to KATC. It was later determined the incident happened in St. Martin Parish. On Monday, police contacted the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

Authorities say the 1-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday night, the child was still hospitalized.

As a result of the investigation, Jorretta Carrere and Tony Domingue were arrested. Carrere was charged with principal to hate crimes, principle to second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and principal to aggravated second-degree battery.

Domingue was charged with hate crimes, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and aggravated second-degree battery.