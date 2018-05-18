Woman leads police on six parish chase

BATON ROUGE- A woman led police on a chase from Baton Rogue to Jefferson Parish overnight.

Sources say a woman fled from state police in a high-speed chase that ended just outside the city limits of Kenner. The chase spanned six parishes.

Authorities say the driver stopped on her own and was taken into custody. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Details surrounding the chase are limited. Since the chase spanned over 70 miles, law enforcement is still trying to piece everything together.

