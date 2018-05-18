74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman leads police on six parish chase

Friday, May 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A woman led police on a chase from Baton Rogue to Jefferson Parish overnight.

Sources say a woman fled from state police in a high-speed chase that ended just outside the city limits of Kenner. The chase spanned six parishes.

Authorities say the driver stopped on her own and was taken into custody. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Details surrounding the chase are limited. Since the chase spanned over 70 miles, law enforcement is still trying to piece everything together.

Check back for updates.

