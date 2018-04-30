Woman leads police on chase with unrestrained toddler in the car

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a chase with a unrestrained 3-year-old in the car Sunday.

Samantha Kelly, 27, is charged with aggravated flight from a police officer, speeding, reckless operation, criminal damage to property, improper lane change, running stop signs, and not having a toddler in a car seat.

On Sunday, police were advised that a woman was driving in circles at a high rate of speed at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Coursey Boulevard. The woman was identified as Kelly. Police learned there was a 3-year-old boy in the car with her.

Authorities located Kelly driving on South Sherwood Forest and attempted to pull her over. At that point, Kelly tried to evade police by driving on the wrong side of the road, crossing medians, and running stop signs. After a pursuit, police were able to pull Kelly over. During the stop, police noticed that the child was not in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt.

Kelly was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.