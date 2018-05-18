81°
Woman leads LSP on high-speed six parish pursuit overnight

Friday, May 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A woman led police on a chase from Baton Rouge to Jefferson Parish overnight.

Sources say, a woman fled from police in a high-speed chase that ended just outside Kenner. The chase spanned six parishes.

Authorities say the driver stopped on her own and was taken into custody.

Louisiana State Police say, the unidentified driver was taken to St. Charles Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Charges are pending.

