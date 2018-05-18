81°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman leads LSP on high-speed six parish pursuit overnight
BATON ROUGE- A woman led police on a chase from Baton Rouge to Jefferson Parish overnight.
Sources say, a woman fled from police in a high-speed chase that ended just outside Kenner. The chase spanned six parishes.
Authorities say the driver stopped on her own and was taken into custody.
Louisiana State Police say, the unidentified driver was taken to St. Charles Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrest made after two victims, including pregnant woman, injured inshooting near Istrouma...
-
Road work to begin on Mississippi River Bridge Friday
-
Board members want patience with downtown library
-
Two victims, including pregnant woman, injured in shooting near Istrouma High School
-
Teachers demand more be done when it comes to supplemental pay