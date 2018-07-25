Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Lovett Road
CENTRAL - One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Lovett Road.
Chief James Salsbury of the Central Police Department tells WBRZ officials responded to a crash on Lovett Rd. around 11 o'clock Wednesday morning.
A 32-year-old female was ejected from her vehicle and transported to a local hospital where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released.
A passenger in the vehicle survived the crash.
Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The accident remains under investigation.
Members of the Central Fire Department offer sincere condolence to family and friends of the the lady who lost her life in a tragic vehicle crash on Lovett Road this morning. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.— Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) July 26, 2018
