Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Lovett Road identified

Thursday, July 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

CENTRAL - One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Lovett Road.

Chief James Salsbury of the Central Police Department tells WBRZ officials responded to a crash on Lovett Rd. around 11 o'clock Wednesday morning.

A 32-year-old female was ejected from her vehicle and transported to a local hospital where she later died. 

A passenger in the vehicle survived the crash.

On Thursday the woman killed was identified as 32-year-old Jana Bostwick. She died of blunt force trauma. 

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The accident remains under investigation.

