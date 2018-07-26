Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Lovett Road identified
CENTRAL - One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Lovett Road.
Chief James Salsbury of the Central Police Department tells WBRZ officials responded to a crash on Lovett Rd. around 11 o'clock Wednesday morning.
A 32-year-old female was ejected from her vehicle and transported to a local hospital where she later died.
A passenger in the vehicle survived the crash.
On Thursday the woman killed was identified as 32-year-old Jana Bostwick. She died of blunt force trauma.
Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The accident remains under investigation.
Members of the Central Fire Department offer sincere condolence to family and friends of the the lady who lost her life in a tragic vehicle crash on Lovett Road this morning. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.— Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) July 26, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Deep Blue' could be largest great white caught on camera
-
Deputy under investigation now on non-paid leave, sheriff says after WBRZ reports
-
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-110 South
-
West Nile Virus prompts extra spraying requests from Ascension Parish residents
-
Change of tone at Baton Rouge merto council