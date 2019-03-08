Woman killed in Raceland hit-and-run crash, deputies investigating

Photo: Google

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

Authorities say the incident happened sometime Friday morning in the parking lot of the Raceland Truck Plaza on LA 1. A driver of a white semi-truck hauling a flatbed trailer struck a woman and left the scene.

Deputies have not identified the victim or the driver at this time.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run crash is advised to contact authorities.