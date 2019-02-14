Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

GLYNN - Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight drive-by shooting.

Around 1:34 a.m. Thursday deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a location in the 15130 block Russell Lane in Glynn after a man called and said his girlfriend had been shot.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Louisiana Police Crime Lab was called to process the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 638-5445.