54°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
GLYNN - Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight drive-by shooting.
Around 1:34 a.m. Thursday deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a location in the 15130 block Russell Lane in Glynn after a man called and said his girlfriend had been shot.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The Louisiana Police Crime Lab was called to process the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 638-5445.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
Back in BR: Bayou Country Superfest to announce 2019 music lineup
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"
-
Thief burglarizes animal control truck, steals tranquilizer gun
-
Zachary woman crafts special lanterns for fallen officer's family