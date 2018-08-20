88°
Woman killed in alligator attack in South Carolina

3 hours 34 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 August 20, 2018 12:10 PM August 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say a woman has been attacked and killed by an alligator as she walked her dog near a lagoon.
  
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the attack occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Sea Pines resort on Hilton Head Island.
  
The sheriff's office says the woman was attacked and pulled under the surface of the water by an alligator thought to be about 8 feet (2.5 meters) long.
  
Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen didn't have details about the attack. The woman's name wasn't immediately released.
  
The sheriff's department said her dog was not hurt.
  
The sheriff's department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and resort security personnel are looking for the alligator.

