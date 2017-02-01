66°
Woman killed in Airline Highway wreck

January 31, 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was struck and killed in a single vehicle crash around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Tonya Gary of Baton Rouge.

LSP said Gary walked in front of a 2016 Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Airline Highway. Gary was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP said the driver was 52-year-old Kellie Tanner of Prairieville. Police said she was not injured in the crash. Police took toxicology samples from both Gary and Tanner. However, police did not believe the driver was impaired.

Airline Highway southbound was shut down at Perkins following the incident. State traffic monitors issued an alert about the closure just before 9 p.m.  The intersection reopened about two hours later, just before 11 p.m. 

An image from state traffic cameras in the area showed an ambulance and a fire truck on the scene.

Click HERE for live traffic information and to access WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

