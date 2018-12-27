Woman killed by falling tree during intense wind from storm system

PONCHATOULA - A 58-year-old woman died as a result of the severe weather experienced late Wednesday and Thursday.

Roxanne Kliebert, 58, was killed when a tree fell through her camper trailer on Sister's Road, outside of town, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said the fire department tried to rescue the woman but she did not survive.

Kliebert was found dead when emergency responders were finally able to remove the tree and wreckage.

"It is believed that Mrs. Kliebert died instantly while in her sleep," deputies said.

The Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, 8 miles away, reported gusts of 28 mph around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

