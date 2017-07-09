80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman

1 hour 16 minutes 19 seconds ago July 09, 2017 Jul 9, 2017 Sunday, July 09 2017 July 09, 2017 1:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CINCINNATI - Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.
  
The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg during the 11:30 p.m. encounter Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.
  
Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the home while guests were watching a movie. A Colerain Township police spokesman says the motive for the shooting is unknown.
  
The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.
  
Police have released few details about the shooting.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days