Woman kidnapped in Lowe's parking lot in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA - The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a woman who was reportedly kidnapped in a Lowe's parking lot Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Pamela Tignor was last seen around 8 p.m. while trying to escape from 40-year-old Bradley Boudreaux's vehicle. Witnesses say they saw Boudreaux forcibly grab Tignor and push her back into his vehicle in the parking lot of the Lowe's on Center Street.

Boudreaux's vehicle was described as a tan 1982 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck. The vehicle has a black hood and the license plate Y212891.

Boudreaux is the ex-boyfriend of Tignor and a restraining order was in place at the time of the kidnapping.

Anyone who has seen Pamela Tignor, Bradley Boudreaux or the vehicle is urged to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.