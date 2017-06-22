81°
Woman injured in shooting on North Foster
BATON ROUGE – One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on North Foster Drive and Jackson Avenue on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Authorities say the woman left the location of the shooting and met the ambulance at North Foster and Florida Street.
The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
