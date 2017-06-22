81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman injured in shooting on North Foster

57 minutes 35 seconds ago June 22, 2017 Jun 22, 2017 Thursday, June 22 2017 June 22, 2017 11:55 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps
BATON ROUGE – One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on North Foster Drive and Jackson Avenue on Thursday around 11 a.m.  

Authorities say the woman left the location of the shooting and met the ambulance at North Foster and Florida Street. 

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days