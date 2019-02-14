44°
Woman injured in overnight shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

Thursday, February 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A woman was taken to an area hospital after an overnight shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. Thursday off Russell Lane. The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

