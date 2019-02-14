44°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman injured in overnight shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A woman was taken to an area hospital after an overnight shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The incident happened before 2 a.m. Thursday off Russell Lane. The woman's condition is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"
-
Thief burglarizes animal control truck, steals tranquilizer gun
-
Zachary woman crafts special lanterns for fallen officer's family
-
#MeToo movement takes over Southern after Nakamoto exposes allegations of wrongdoing
-
Sheriff: Resident shot, killed intruder inside his trailer Wednesday morning