Woman indicted for shooting man in Walmart parking lot

Wednesday, September 26 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
ALEXANDRIA - A grand jury has indicted a Louisiana woman on a charge of first-degree murder for killing her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Kayla Giles, 33, was initially arrested for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Thomas Coutee, according to KATC. On September 8, Giles shot Coutee in the chest in a Walmart parking lot.

Reports say there were three children were at the scene  during the shooting

The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office hasn't said if it plans to seek the death penalty.

