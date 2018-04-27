70°
Woman indicted, arrested for stealing $20K from father

Friday, April 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Hearld

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi woman has surrendered to police after being indicted for stealing more than $20,000 from her elderly father.

Attorney General Jim Hood said in a news release Thursday that 40-year-old Amanda Miller, of Taylorsville, was arrested last week on one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult. It was unknown if Miller is represented by an attorney.

According to the indictment, Miller allegedly took the money for her own use over the course of three years. If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison and restitution.

