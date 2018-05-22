Woman in trench coat exposes herself, runs into traffic

BATON ROUGE- Authorities arrested a woman who flashed her naked body to people in a cafeteria before running into traffic.

On Sunday at approximately 11:53 a.m. a woman walked into the St. Vincent de Paul cafeteria wearing nothing but a trench coat. According to the arrest report, the woman opened the coat and exposed her breasts and genitals to everyone there.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Tiffany Dixon.

An officer working extra duty at St. Vincent de Paul attempted to get Dixon to close her coat but she refused and ran out of the building. Once outside Dixon ran into the roadway causing traffic to stop.

Dixon began yelling, cursing and causing a disturbance in the area, the arrest report shows. The officer attempted to detained Dixon at which time she spat in the officer's face.

Dixon arrested Monday and charged with battery of a police officer, obstruction of a public passage, disturbing the peace, and obscenity.