Latest Weather Blog
Woman impersonated lawmaker's wife, snuck into GOP retreat
WASHINGTON - A woman impersonated the wife of a GOP lawmaker and snuck into the congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia Thursday - the same day President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared.
That's according to the president of the Congressional Institute, the nonprofit group that hosts the annual retreat. The official, Mark Strand, disclosed the information in an email to lawmakers obtained by The Associated Press.
The revelation comes as the Congressional Institute investigates circumstances around leaked audio of several sessions of the retreat. The audio, first reported by The Washington Post, includes a question-and-answer session with Mike Pence and reveals lawmakers expressing concerns about repealing the health care law - among other things.
