Woman hurt in shooting on Titian Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Titian Avenue Wednesday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting occured in the 6000 block of Titian Avenue around 8 p.m. Police say the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more details as they become available.