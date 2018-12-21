Woman hopes to reunite heirloom with its owner

BAKER - A woman is trying to reunite a family heirloom with its owners after discovering her house guests had stolen it.

Marsha Slaton of Baker said she was trying to help out some people in need but didn't realize they were thieves.

They no longer are staying with her and they left behind a necklace with twelve charms, each engraved with a child's name. The names are: Gi Gi, John, Joel, Jenny, Myka, Ab, Kay, Becky, Joey, Trisha, Leigh, Bob.

The owner of the heirloom should email WBRZ by clicking the author of this article.