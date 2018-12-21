38°
Woman hopes to reunite heirloom with its owner

42 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 December 21, 2018 10:26 PM December 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A woman is trying to reunite a family heirloom with its owners after discovering her house guests had stolen it.

Marsha Slaton of Baker said she was trying to help out some people in need but didn't realize they were thieves.

They no longer are staying with her and they left behind a necklace with twelve charms, each engraved with a child's name. The names are: Gi Gi, John, Joel, Jenny, Myka, Ab, Kay, Becky, Joey, Trisha, Leigh, Bob.

The owner of the heirloom should email WBRZ by clicking the author of this article.

