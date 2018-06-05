Woman hits man with car, faces attempted murder charge

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after trying to run over three people and successfully injuring one.

The incident happened on May 22 on North 26 Street. According to the arrest reported, the suspect attempted to run over the victims who were standing in the yard.

The driver was identified as Krystle Mealey.

According to the arrest report, Mealey successfully struck one of the male victims, while the other two were able to get out of the way of the vehicle. The one victim was able to jump onto the hood of Mealey's vehicle to avoid going underneath it.

At some point, Mealey steered the vehicle into the side of the victim's home causing him to hit his head. Mealey continued to drive along the home until she reached the back of the home. Once she reached the back, Mealey attempted to flee but hit another home.

After that, the vehicle was rendered useless and Mealey fled on foot. The victim went to a local hospital for treatment at which time he learned he suffered from a minor concussion.

It is unclear what the connection is between the victim and Mealey.

Mealey is charged with attempted second-degree murder and simple criminal damage to property.