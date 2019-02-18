Woman gives birth on flight from Puerto Rico to Florida

Photo: Yaqui Ramos

FORT LAUDERDALE - Crew and medical professionals helped deliver a baby after a woman went into labor on a JetBlue flight Friday.

ABC News reports the woman was en route from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in South Florida when she gave birth to a baby boy.

"We'd like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best," said airline spokeswoman Tamara Young.

Yaqui Ramos, with JetBlue ground operations, shared photos after the flight landed.

What an amazing coincidence our brand NEW #BabyBlue born at #BornToBeBlue aircraft @JetBlue @HelloJetBlue Thank you to our amazing IF crew and Angie AO Leader for suprising and delight this new mom!#Culturepic ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/807iDKNjcD — Y. Ramos (@YQRamos) February 16, 2019

Coincidentally, Ramos said the name of the airplane was “Born to Be Blue.”