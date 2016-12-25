Woman gets MHU delivery after '2 On Your Side' report

CENTRAL - A woman who was upset after FEMA promised that her approved housing unit would arrive "any day" says her problem was solved thanks to a WBRZ report.

It was a difficult road for Kandy Rodgers, who said communication issues with FEMA kept her waiting for her approved FEMA Manufactured Housing Unit. She told WBRZ News 2 earlier this week that she's been told "any day" and "any hour" for her MHU to arrive.

Friday, just days after a "2 On Your Side" report, FEMA delivered Rodgers her housing unit.

Rodgers, who had 22 inches of water in her Central home is living with family on the other side of the parish while she waited for a unit. With a busy schedule during the week, she devotes her weekends to repairing her house.

FEMA says it remains on target for an end of January housing mission completion date. That will hold provided unit delivery can be sustained, weather cooperates and the complexities of installations do not unnecessarily slow things down.

There's a long list. FEMA says there are about 1,800 requests for Manufactured Housing Units that have yet to be fulfilled. That number could change as survivors find their own housing solution and no longer need a MHU.