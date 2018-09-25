81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman gets 30 years in toddler's death

3 hours 36 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 September 25, 2018 4:56 AM September 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A 44-year-old Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a toddler's death.

A news release says Trenique Faciane of Lacombe was sentenced Friday in St. Tammany Parish on a charge of manslaughter, which has a maximum sentence of 40 years. She was accused of hitting 22-month-old foster child Madison Parrott with a hairbrush, shaking her and dropping her into a bathtub in May 2015.

An autopsy found the child died from multiple trauma with bleeding on her brain. District Attorney Warren Montgomery notes that Faciane owned a daycare center at the time.

In February, she entered a plea that doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges that a judge or jury probably would have convicted her. District Judge Richard Swartz imposed the sentence.

