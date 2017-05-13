Woman gets 10 months in prison for Medicare fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE - A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for her role in a Medicare fraud scheme.



A federal judge in Baton Rouge also on Thursday ordered 56-year-old Demetrias Temple to pay $100,000 in restitution to the Medicare program and to forfeit an additional $100,000.



Temple pleaded guilty in June 2014 to health care fraud after a grand jury indicted her and the owner of a medical supplies company that operated in Baton Rouge and Houston.



Prosecutors say Temple worked as a recruiter for All-Star Medical Supplies and received kickbacks for recruiting Medicare beneficiaries whose personal information would be used to submit false Medicare claims.



The company's owner, Ahaoma Boniface Ohia, was sentenced in 2014 to 13 years in prison.