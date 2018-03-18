69°
Woman found stabbed inside home on Annette St
Baton Rouge -- Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the murder death of a 29 year old female that was found inside her home, 5048 Annette St, around 4:50pm this evening.
The victim appeared to have been shot and stabbed.
This is an ongoing investigation and the motive to this homicide is unknown at this time.
Check back for updates.
