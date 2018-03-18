69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman found stabbed inside home on Annette St

4 hours 12 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, March 17 2018 Mar 17, 2018 March 17, 2018 8:51 PM March 17, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Rheams

Baton Rouge -- Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the murder death of a 29 year old female that was found inside her home, 5048 Annette St, around 4:50pm this evening.

The victim appeared to have been shot and stabbed.

This is an ongoing investigation and the motive to this homicide is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days