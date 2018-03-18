Woman found stabbed inside home on Annette St

Baton Rouge -- Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the murder death of a 29 year old female that was found inside her home, 5048 Annette St, around 4:50pm this evening.

The victim appeared to have been shot and stabbed.

This is an ongoing investigation and the motive to this homicide is unknown at this time.

