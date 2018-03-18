71°
Woman found stabbed inside home on Annette St.
Baton Rouge -- Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the murder death of a 29-year-old female that was found inside her home Saturday evening.
The victim, found inside her home around 4:50pm in the 5000 block of Annette Street, appeared to have been shot and stabbed.
This is an ongoing investigation and the motive to this homicide is unknown at this time.
Check back for updates.
