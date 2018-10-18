Woman found slumped over in vehicle outside school faces drug charges

ZACHARY - Police in Zachary have arrested a woman who was found slumped over in a vehicle while waiting to pick up a child from school.

The incident was reported outside an elementary school just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The officer noticed a blue Kia in the pickup line that wasn't moving.

Arrest documents say, the officer saw a woman in the driver seat slumped over toward the passenger side. As the officer exited their unit the woman in the vehicle, identified as Angela Belt, sat up.

Belt appeared to be animated in her movements and highly excitable, authorities said. Belt told the officer she had fallen asleep due to the heat and exhaustion.

While speaking with Belt, the officer noticed she wasn't opening her left hand. Rather, she was speaking with her hand clenched.

When the officer asked Belt what was in her hand, she dropped her head and failed to respond.

After opening her hand, the officer found a small oval capsule with three little rocks inside. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish arrived to performed a field test and identified the rocks as methamphetamine.

Inside the vehicle authorities also found a marijuana pipe and the cap of a syringe.

Belt was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having drugs in a drug free zone.