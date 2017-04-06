Woman found dead inside Caddo Parish well identified

Image via KATC

SHREVEPORT- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a woman whose remains were found in a well late last month.



The Times reports investigators used fingerprint comparisons to identify the woman as 59-year-old Catherine Holmes.



Holmes' body was found in a water well just after 10 p.m. March 30, after a woman called deputies to say her sister had gone there to cut the grass and was not answering her phone.



Deputies had been to the residence at least twice earlier that day regarding a civil dispute involving property. They're investigating Holmes' death as a homicide.





