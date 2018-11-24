Woman found burned to death inside home, authorities investigating

61°
Saturday, November 24 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans are investigating a late-night fire as arson after a 60-year-old woman was found burned to death in her home.

Firefighter were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Corrine Street around 10:39 p.m. Friday to put out a fire, WWL-TV reports. At the scene, crews found a woman next to a chair with 90 percent of her body burned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the victim and the chair she was sitting in. Police believe the fire was set by someone else.

The investigation is ongoing.

