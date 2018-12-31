63°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman, father injured, gunman dead in Mississippi shooting
MARION, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a man shot and wounded his girlfriend and her father before killing himself in a store parking lot.
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis told news outlets the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in that community some 100 miles east of the state capital of Jackson.
Davis says the woman and her father were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not immediately identify the three.
Davis said he doesn't know yet what prompted the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities encourage residents to stay safe during New Year's celecbrations
-
See what New Years events are happening in downtown Baton Rouge
-
Many in Ascension Parish are still dealing with flooding from the Amite...
-
LSU would love to have Derek Stingley race to the rescue
-
High water still reported on Livingston Parish roadways