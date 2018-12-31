63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman, father injured, gunman dead in Mississippi shooting

3 hours 34 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 12:28 PM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTOK
MARION, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a man shot and wounded his girlfriend and her father before killing himself in a store parking lot.
  
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis told news outlets the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in that community some 100 miles east of the state capital of Jackson.
  
Davis says the woman and her father were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not immediately identify the three.
  
Davis said he doesn't know yet what prompted the shooting.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days