Woman facing third DWI charge after crashing into vehicle head-on

EAST BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing her third DWI charge after a two vehicle crash earlier this year.

The incident was reported on August 16 at approximately 9:10 p.m. in the 15700 block of Wax Road. According to the arrest report, a vehicle driven by Crystal Young crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Young's vehicle then rolled into a nearby ditch.

Both Young and the driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Before she was transported, police said Young allegedly told a responding officer she had "a lot" of beer before driving.

Later that night at the hospital, Young said she didn't remember the crash. When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, Young said she had "enough."

Young sustained multiple broken bones and required surgery. The other driver sustained a broken foot.

Authorities arrested Young and charged her with DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for previous DWI arrests.