Woman flags down undercover officers, gets arrested for prostitution

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a woman for prostitution after she waved down a passing undercover police vehicle.

Detectives were conducting an undercover follow up investigation related to numerous prostitution complaints in and around a hotel at the corner of Airline Highway and Harry Drive. While driving in the area on Tuesday, police were stopped by Deborah Lachney.

Authorities say Lanchney asked if she could get in the vehicle. Once inside, Lancheny offered to perform a sexual service for $40. At that point, the officers identified themselves as law enforcement.

Lachney was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on a charge of prostitution.