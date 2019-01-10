Woman facing prostitution charge after undercover operation

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman following an undercover operation.

According to the arrest report, the agent found Anne Koopman on an escort service website. The two agreed to meet Wednesday at a hotel on S. Acadian Thruway.

Once in the room, the undercover officer gave Koopman the agreed upon $150 for her services. After the money had changed hands, Koopman was arrested.

While authorities searched the hotel room, they found a plastic bag which contained suspected meth.

Koopman was charged with prostitution and possession of meth.