Woman facing multiple charges after cashing fraudulent check

April 04, 2019
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a woman accused of cashing a bad check.

According to the arrest report, on March 1, 2019 authorities were notified that a person cashed a fraudulent check worth $5,161.71. Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as April Redd.

While speaking with authorities Redd allegedly told police she had gotten the check from a male suspect only identified as Josh. The two drove from Detroit, Michigan to Louisiana.

Once here, Redd got a Louisiana license and cashed the check.  After cashing it, Redd said she gave all the money to the second suspect.

Redd was charged with monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, and felony theft.

The arrest document didn't say if the male suspect had been arrested. 

