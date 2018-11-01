Woman facing fourth DWI after flipping vehicle on train tracks

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing her fourth DWI charge after flipping her vehicle Halloween night.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, police says Shericka Levi was seen driving recklessly in the 1500 block of Choctaw Drive near the railroad tracks. According to the arrest report, at one point Levi jumped the tracks and flipped her vehicle upside down.

At the scene, authorities said they could smell alcohol on Levi's breath. Levi allegedly told authorities she had one beer at an area casino before driving. Due to her state, Levi was unable to perform a field sobriety test

Levi was charged with DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle. She had three previous DWI arrests in 2004, 2012, and 2015, police said.