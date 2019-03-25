Woman facing DWI, hit-and-run charges after injuring child

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly hit a child while driving in Baton Rouge Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Mary Cabrera was driving down Ned Avenue when she hit a small child. After the crash, deputies say Cabrera kept driving.

Cabrera was pulled over by a deputy in the 2500 block of Gardere Lane. During her interview, the deputy said Cabrera displayed slurred speech, made incoherent statements, and she had bloodshot eyes.

Records show Cabrera admitted to being on Ned Avenue, but she denied hitting anyone. She also admitted to having one beer earlier in the day.

Authorities say Cabrera performed poorly on the field sobriety tests. She agreed to provide a breath sample and rendered a blood alcohol level of .153 percent.

The child suffered an arm injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cabrera was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, and vehicle negligent injuring.